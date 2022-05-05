Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace updated its Q2 guidance to $0.31-0.33 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.33-1.45 EPS.

NYSE:HWM traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,509. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 961,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 691,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

