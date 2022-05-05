H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) to report $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

HRB stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

