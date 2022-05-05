HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 590 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 590 ($7.37) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.17) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.87) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.43) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 540 ($6.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 565.25 ($7.06).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 508 ($6.35). 23,285,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,335,146. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.09). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 508.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 485.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.10), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($352,871.86).

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.