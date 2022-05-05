HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $14,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $392.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -234.86 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.57 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.20.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

