Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.40 EPS.

Shares of HURN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,508. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,063,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,975 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

