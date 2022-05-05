Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.50

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.50 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.45). Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 3,978 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.50. The firm has a market cap of £11.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

About Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG)

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

