Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Tops $0.0005

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $17,204.42 and approximately $113.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00227017 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00039964 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,462.58 or 1.95873979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.