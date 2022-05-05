IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Lowered to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 284,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $15,251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 37.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,825,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 762,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.