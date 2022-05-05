IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.35.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,825,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 762,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

