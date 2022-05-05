IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. IBEX posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.64 million. IBEX had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of IBEX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,423. The stock has a market cap of $295.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IBEX has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 13,027.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth about $2,533,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,803,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 55.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

