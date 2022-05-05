Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $61.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.85). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.88%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -372.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 1.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

