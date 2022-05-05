IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.56.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

