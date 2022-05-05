Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $213.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.92.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

