Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $261.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ITW has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.92.

ITW stock opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

