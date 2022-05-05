Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$59.58.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$67.79 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$30.64 and a 1 year high of C$69.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

