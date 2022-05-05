Independent Family Office LLC Acquires 797 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.8% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IWM traded down $7.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.67. 41,388,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,746,941. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.38 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

