Independent Family Office LLC Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Independent Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,917 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

SHY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.89. 5,990,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,565,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

