Independent Family Office LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Independent Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,567,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,872,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $273.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

