Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.90 Per Share

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.8966 per share on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.42.

Industrias Bachoco has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Industrias Bachoco to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of IBA stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

IBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 22.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

