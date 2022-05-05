Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) PT Lowered to $11.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.95.

INFN opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Infinera has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829 in the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,220,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 261,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 54,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

