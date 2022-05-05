Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 218148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 272.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

