Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,436.06% and a negative return on equity of 122.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

INFI stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.77. 13,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,126. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $68.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.