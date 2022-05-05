Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,436.06% and a negative return on equity of 122.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.
INFI stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.77. 13,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,126. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $68.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.