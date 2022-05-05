Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

NYSE:NGVT traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.15. 5,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,718. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

