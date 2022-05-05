Ink Protocol (XNK) Achieves Market Cap of $320,275.88

Ink Protocol (XNK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $320,275.88 and approximately $1,387.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00030304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00100004 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

