InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INMD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after buying an additional 113,845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after buying an additional 394,066 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.77. 29,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,471. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. InMode had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

