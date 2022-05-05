Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.87

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 2756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INGXF. Raymond James cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.56 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -64.04%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

