Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Down 20.5% in April

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IVFH stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Innovative Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Get Innovative Food alerts:

About Innovative Food (Get Rating)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.