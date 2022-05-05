Insider Buying: Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) CEO Purchases 301 Shares of Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) CEO Heather E. Brilliant purchased 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,676.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $178.79 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $234.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.68. The firm has a market cap of $566.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 50,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 49,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

