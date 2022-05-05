Insider Buying: INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Purchases 7,127 Shares of Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDTGet Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $509,651.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,450,725.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 2nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 37,905 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,721,199.95.
  • On Friday, April 29th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,436,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 27th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 197 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,184.00.
  • On Monday, April 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 4,107 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $295,662.93.
  • On Wednesday, April 13th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 688 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,536.00.
  • On Monday, April 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 9,001 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $647,531.94.
  • On Wednesday, April 6th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 61 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392.00.
  • On Monday, March 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 4,076 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.43 per share, for a total transaction of $299,300.68.
  • On Friday, March 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 1,124 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $80,916.76.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74.

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.45. The stock had a trading volume of 66,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.84. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $82.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.89%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

