Insider Buying: Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Purchases 1,001 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Formica bought 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.80 ($2,250.84).

Andrew Formica also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Andrew Formica purchased 854 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £1,793.40 ($2,240.35).

Shares of LON JUP traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 180.30 ($2.25). 935,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,071. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 165.20 ($2.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 300 ($3.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £997.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 228.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JUP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.50) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.50) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 268.75 ($3.36).

About Jupiter Fund Management (Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.