Insider Buying: Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Buys £14,086.57 in Stock

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) insider Catherine Moukheibir bought 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 571 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £14,086.57 ($17,597.21).

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock opened at GBX 521 ($6.51) on Thursday. Oxford Biomedica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 499 ($6.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,678 ($20.96). The firm has a market cap of £500.49 million and a PE ratio of 23.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 641.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 976.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

OXB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.24) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($16.74) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,644 ($20.54).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

