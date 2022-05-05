Insider Buying: SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Buys $22,725.00 in Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Director Ronald M. Cofield purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.75 per share, with a total value of $22,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,934. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SouthState stock opened at $81.17 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

About SouthState (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.