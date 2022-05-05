Insider Selling: Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Sells $18,006.40 in Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $18,006.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,350 shares in the company, valued at $883,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,907 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 53,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

