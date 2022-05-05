Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 1,067 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $122,820.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20.

On Friday, February 4th, Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,219. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.49. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $560,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after buying an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

