Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CTO Sells 985 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Grimm sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $19,040.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,758.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Grimm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Jonathan Grimm sold 1,918 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,379.88.

TOST stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,014,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,332. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $69.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Toast by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after buying an additional 1,913,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

