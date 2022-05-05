Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.95-$8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 246,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,674. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.36.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

