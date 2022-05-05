Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.02. Insperity reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $108.82 on Monday. Insperity has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

