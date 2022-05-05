Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issues Earnings Results

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of INSP stock traded down $24.79 on Thursday, hitting $182.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,446. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $644,775.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.14.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

