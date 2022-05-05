Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.10 Million

Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) to report $729.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $719.20 million and the highest is $739.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $754.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $940,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 615,600 shares of company stock valued at $40,354,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.42. 1,793,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

