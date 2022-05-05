Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.63. 9,392,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,823,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,411,000 after purchasing an additional 131,969 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

