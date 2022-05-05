International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF traded down $3.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.75. The company had a trading volume of 999,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.86. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.