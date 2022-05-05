International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

INSW traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 611,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

Get International Seaways alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,473,443.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $73,690 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 144,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 553.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,492,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 30,573.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.