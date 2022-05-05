International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get International Seaways alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

International Seaways stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.84 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Seaways will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown acquired 131,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,723,327.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,166,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,380,593.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,690 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 697.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.