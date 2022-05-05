Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.17 and last traded at $70.51. Approximately 12,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 736,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.77.

IPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $975.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.37. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,956 shares of company stock worth $9,417,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

