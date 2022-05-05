Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Price Target Cut to SEK 285 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 310 to SEK 285 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ITJTY opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. Intrum AB has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $37.79.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

