Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Price Target Cut to SEK 285 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 310 to SEK 285 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of ITJTY opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. Intrum AB has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $37.79.
