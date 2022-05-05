Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.8% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU traded down $40.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $407.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,255. The stock has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.66 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

