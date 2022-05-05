Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded down $12.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,102. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.13 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.21. The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

