Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 136,863 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PGJ opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $62.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.