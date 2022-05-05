Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.72. Approximately 9,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 24,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07.

