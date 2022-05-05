Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,023 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.5% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 326,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,692 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 363,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 65,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $16.60 on Thursday, hitting $313.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,890,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,661,383. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $309.62 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.